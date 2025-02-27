DuPage County (IL) vs Bergamo Province (Italy): Daily Deaths, Oct 2017- May 2022
Spreadsheet pandemic
The title of this post speaks for itself.
I live in DuPage County, Illinois.
I (co)investigate the spring 2020 mass casualty event in Bergamo Province, Italy.
Bergamo has more residents (~1.1M vs 935K); DuPage is more population-dense.
Both locations report 80%+ uptake for the initial round of COVID shots.
DuPage County death records are available through public records requests, and the county medical examiner is an elected official. To my knowledge, this is not the case in Bergamo.
Readers can Google other details about each jurisdiction.
DuPage data obtained via FOIA from DuPage County Health Department; Bergamo data from Italian Statistical Authority.
Graph 1: DuPage County resident deaths (all causes, all ages).
Graph 2: Bergamo Province resident deaths (all causes, all ages)
Graph 3: Bergamo vs DuPage, Raw Number (Same Scale)
Graph 4: Bergamo vs DuPage, Raw Number (Different Scale)
Graph 5: Bergamo vs DuPage, Pop-Adjusted
Graph 6: Bergamo vs DuPage, Age-Adjusted
