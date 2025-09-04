Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Jessica Hockett
11hEdited

Frieden is one of the authors on this recent NYT propaganda piece: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/01/opinion/cdc-leaders-kennedy.html

He is far less interesting than Anne Schuchat (the real POI for me on the above) but I'm glad to have been reminded about Frieden's March 2023 WSJ piece and my analysis of it.

EDIT: the data discrepancies have never been resolved and the spring 2020 death toll (covid and non) - and event curve - is unsubstantiated.

Jennifer Smith, PhD
9h

Frieden was too busy with sexcapades to care about truth. https://www.npr.org/2018/08/24/640992992/former-cdc-director-arrested-and-charged-with-sexual-misconduct

