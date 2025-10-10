By way of a Bailiwick News post dated 10 November 2022, I recently discovered the Children Health’s Defense The Defender Show episode, “Disappearing Flu Data with Dr Robert Malone, J.J. Couey, PhD, and Others,” hosted by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

I’ve archived a link to the episode and a partial transcript here:

I expect to incorporate aspects of what the host and participants Robert Malone, Meryl Nass, Jonathan Couey, Jessica Rose, and Tess Lawrie said during the episode in the future.

Below is a preliminary reaction I initially addressed to Katherine Watt and posted on Substack Notes but have removed to document here instead, with a few edits, expansions, and footnotes.

Thank you again for archiving this video. I had never seen it. The fact that the recording even took place is interesting, as is the combination of individuals participating in it. I said previously that no one in the conversation says the flu shot is harmful. What I should have said is that no one says that as DIRECTLY as I would like them to say it. What I hear Robert Malone describing are the cumulative effects of repeated vaccination. Nass does give the H1N1 example of Danica Skowronski’s finding that getting the H1N1 shot increased the likelihood of getting flu by 2.5 times. No one actually addressed or explained the disappearance of positive tests for influenza; Jonathan Couey came closest. Malone and Nass in particular don’t challenge or question disease-causing pathogens. (Neither does RFK, but that’s no surprise.) In some ways, they all seem to be speaking in code. Malone is right about one reason for the flu shot program, and Nass is (mostly) accurate about influenza-attributed pneumonia deaths. The most interesting statement in the whole show for me is from Jonathan Couey: “They’ve led us to believe that seroprevalence is really important. And I think they’ve done this for purposes of national security. They have also accomplished this by disingenuously emphasizing antibodies to structural proteins.” If I’m interpreting him correctly here, I agree entirely and would go further: I believe AB tests may have been deliberately calibrated “low” (and PCR tests very “high”/sensitive) initially (exception: New York and some other cities) in order to maintain two illusions: 1) lockdowns worked, 2) herd immunity is a thing, i.e., we haven’t reached the “goal” yet but will eventually and need vaccination in order to do so. What “national security” priority Couey is referring to, I don’t know, but I believe there may have been a very significant, possibly intentional flu shot failure in fall 2019/2020 that doesn’t show up in ACM time-series data because fraud was committed (with New York City and possibly other cities/places in the U.S. and/or other countries). I don’t think the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence agencies and military forces here and elsewhere were actually responding (even in a “fake” way) to something called SARS-CoV-2.

I also thanked Ms. Watt for directing me to this Bailiwick News post, which I had already seen shortly after she published it.

