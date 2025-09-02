Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Hockett's avatar
Jessica Hockett
14hEdited

She goes to CDC from Illinois DPH in January 2020.

LOL.

Re: vaping, see also my letter to Pierre Kory https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/open-letter-to-pierre-kory-regarding

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pete Ross's avatar
Pete Ross
10h

I think it curious that they blames the vape problem (EVALI) on a mysterious and apparently novel "vitamin E acetate" as a presumed additive to suspect vape juice mixtures being detected in the victims' lung juice.

Vitamin E acetate is basically alpha-tocopherol, an adjuvant component used in many vaccines to stimulate the immune system. For example, one proprietary (GSK) version is called ASO3, associated with the Pandemrix-induced narcolepsy.

Another reason so suspicious that The Malones associated with vape experiments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Hockett
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture