Comment for Joseph Hickey

Substack post, 6 October 2025.

Hi Dr. Hickey,

I am reading your paper while preparing something else.

The 5 May 2020 research letter you cite for Bergamo Province is one I’ve reviewed previously and regard as medical propaganda, which doesn’t mean it can’t or shouldn’t be cited. It reports 153 patient deaths (“30 % of the first 510 patients with confirmed COVID-19 died”). https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7219535/

The ICU census in Figure 1 is largely meaningless because no information about turnover is provided.

Meanwhile, ISTAT data show 7,946 total deaths between 2 March and 2 May 2020—more than 6,000 above baseline: https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/yes-we-believe-the-bergamo-italy So, 153 deaths falls far short.

The research letter also states: “As of April 26, 2020, the province had 11 ,113 confirmed cases and 2,932 deaths from Covid-19.”

Again, not nearly enough -- and, as Jonathan Engler and I asked readers to consider here https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/is-the-bergamo-2020-death-curve-more, accepting the official curve requires believing that thousands of deaths, including thousands of non-COVID alike, were accruing, with no corresponding video, pictures, or body management reports.

How does this align with your interpretation? I understand you don’t share our view that the Bergamo curve could be distorted in magnitude, timing, or both. Your paper cites Dr. Engler’s Lombardy articles on Substack but omits any reference to our analyses suggesting possible fraud.

Acknowledgement of receipt and response appreciated.

Thank you,

Jessica Hockett

Hospitals are not the only place/setting of death, of course. People can die at a personal residence, in a care home, in an ambulance, or in “other”places such as in a car, in a parks, on the street, etc. I’ve been unable to find a data source that reports provincial deaths by place/setting of death.