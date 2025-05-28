Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly McC's avatar
Holly McC
4h

There is a Japanese concept called “mu” for dealing with dichotomies. When faced with the choice of, “Do you want the right horn of the bull, or the left horn?” The answer is “mu.” Neither. Because your choice is to reject the dichotomy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
3hEdited

Helpful framework, much appreciated. I agree with the categorisation, though obviously I’m deeply into the Off Limits category, since there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses, all vaccines have always been a useless and deliberate deception of the public and pandemic based control & assault systems have been actively rehearsed for at least 25 years on an international basis. I expect it’ll be used again, alongside other not-happening fear provoking deceptions such as climate change crises.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture