The Trump administration continues to push the idea that a spreading virus from somewhere wrought a pandemic.

That officials are doing so without

addressing serious plot holes in the story,

proposing a plausible escape route,

accounting for differences travel path, or

explaining why this “thing” failed to show up in any time-series data of any kind prior to emergency decrees

is no surprise to me, given who made those proclamations in 2020, but is nevertheless disappointing.

By now, readers are familiar with iterations of the Lab Leak tale and the corresponding false binaries which kept — and still keep — much of the populace from wondering if the government is telling the truth about a spreading pathogen .

Here I address the ‘novel’ question as to whether SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 technically could have a lab origin — and explore the possibility that “the virus” and “the disease” might have different origins.

Review

First a review…

Whatever they really are or represent, SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are not the same thing.

SARS-CoV-2 (née 2019-nCoV) is the name given to an entity that an international committee of virologists classified as a SARS-related coronavirus, and for which a deeply-flawed PCR protocol was quickly developed and published by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO was loathe to use the name SARS-CoV-2, ostensibly to avoid stoking fear in Asian countries, and prefers “the virus responsible for COVID-19” or “the COVID-19 virus.”

COVID-19 is the name the WHO gave to a “disease” said to be caused by SARS-CoV-2. It stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019 and was a departure from what the Chinese had called it (Wuhan Seafood Market Pneumonia, Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia) in that it did not use pneumonia. Why the agency branded “Covid” a disease rather than a kind of pneumonia or ‘syndrome’ is unclear.

The WHO assigned COVID-19 a code in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), a taxonomy that many countries use for medical billing, cause of death attribution, and data collection. The ICD is one of the coordinated systems that enables speedy and uniform “responses” to purported disease threats.

The primary ICD-10 code given to COVID-19 (U07.1) is not in the respiratory diseases “chapter” but in the “Codes for Special Purposes” chapter, under Provisional assignment of new diseases of uncertain etiology or emergency use, where SARS and Vaping-related disorder (EVALI) also reside.

U07.1 is a temporary code. This is important because it means (or at least implies) that deaths to which U07.1 were attributed as the underlying cause will need to be reclassified at some future time — whether under a new code for COVID-19 that is placed “under” another chapter — or recoded with their true underlying cause.

SARS-CoV-2 is not mentioned in the U07.1 entry — it simply says COVID-19, virus identified — with a clear direction to use the code when a laboratory testing “confirms” COVID-19, irrespective of clinical signs or symptoms. I suspect the vague “virus” language is intentional, for reasons I’ll explain later in this article.

For readers who aren’t aware, I contend:

There has never been any proof that SARS-CoV-2 “spreads” or transmits from person to person. This is obvious when revisiting the speed, sequence, and nature of events, early episodes, research studies, and analyst insights. The WHO initially demurred on the virus being passed between humans. It was only after the agency published the Corman-Drosten protocol, and China claimed transmission had been confirmed, that the agent was said to be “spreading.” There has never been any proof that a new disease came into existence in late 2019/early 2020. “Covid symptoms” are acknowledged to be identical to those associated with colds and flu and are indistinguishable based on clinical presentation. Evidence that SARS-CoV-2 causes a unique condition called ‘spikeopathy’ is unreliable, and there is no compelling evidence linking things like ‘happy hypoxia’ and ‘dry lung’ to SARS-CoV-2 infection. I’m not aware of any study that has demonstrated higher incidence of the "loss" or distortion of taste (ageusia)/smell (anosmia) with or after testing positive on a SARS-CoV-2 test - or during the “COVID era” - than with any other respiratory illness/cold.

SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19: Same Origins?

Revisiting how “the virus” and “the disease” have been referenced and used in 2020 and the years since has attuned me to differences in the language that individuals, groups, and agencies use when referring to one or both. The same is true of terminology used to characterize a “lab” as the birthplace of SARS-CoV-2 and/oror COVID-19.

For instance:

U.S. media and elected officials used the generic coronavirus or the coronavirus throughout 2020 and until the ‘variants’ offered specific branding (Delta, Omicron).

Alina Chan and Matt Ridley, co-authors of Viral, repeatedly say origins of Covid/COVID-19.

Journalists like Michael Shellenberger say the Covid virus.

In a widely-misrepresented statement, the CIA said origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, without any reference to a lab, leak, virus, or specific country, and frames possibilities as research-based or natural origin scenarios.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya is now saying lab generated pandemic.

Changes and distinctions in semantic patterns are one reason to wonder whether the entities named SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are each “something,” yet not directly related and, in fact, have different origins.

‘Lab Origin’ of SARS-CoV-2

Because SARS-CoV-2 appears to be a constructed entity—assembled from something already “out there,” in humans, or otherwise detectable — a digital or computer-based "lab" is the best “origin” contender. Unless it can be convincingly demonstrated that viruses cause illness and transmit between individuals as commonly claimed, the idea of SARS-CoV-2 being manmade and developed in a lab should exclude scenarios involving the agent freely circulating among people or moving untethered through the environment.

If SARS-CoV-2, or the appearance of “it,” can be achieved by dispersing infectious clones via injections, oxygens, swabs, or another direct mechanisms, it’s possible one or more labs could be involved—and those who believe the agent was “released” vindicated. Such methods would not necessarily require that (the thing being called) SARS-CoV-2 causes illness or is a catalyst for disease.

Another possibility is that SARS-CoV-2 is somehow an effect or consequence of vaccination, which would also lend credence to the ‘lab origin’ or ‘lab generated’ claim.

‘Lab Origin’ of COVID-19

I can likewise imagine COVID-19 coming “from” or being “generated by” lab or research-based activities—if, that is, the term doesn’t mean (or doesn’t only mean) what we’ve been told it means.

While it appears to be an acronym, “COVID-19” is actually a pseudo-acronym—unlike other contemporary disease names such as AIDS, MERS, and SARS, in which each capital letter represents a separate word.

Coronavirus disease 2019 = COVID-19

The idea that COVID-19 has another meaning isn’t new — and is probably a testament to its official meaning being so bland and vague. It also sounds like a code name for an exercise or clandestine enterprise, not a disease. Certification of Vaccination ID 2019 was a popular candidate on social media, but isn’t a strong contender, in my opinion, for reasons I explained here.

If COVID is a real acronym — in addition to being a fake one — then there are many options for what each letter might stand for. Exploring these options through a kind of conceptual “mix and match,” as illustrated below, is an intriguing mental exercise.

C - Covert, Coordinated/Cooperative, Contagious, Coronavirus, Computer, Condition, Chemical, Cancer

O - Overt, Operation, Observation, Opioid, Organism, Oxygen

V - Virus/Viral, Vaccine, Variant, Vascular, Vector, Ventilator, Versed (Midazolam), Vital, Via

I - Influenza, Induced, Initiated, Infected/Infection/infectious, International Involved, Invasion, Insurrection

D - Danger, Deployment, Disease, Disaster, Death, Disorder, Drill, Disruption

I generated different combinations in this 2023 thread but generally lean toward two kinds of possibilities.

1. COVID as Coordinated Operation

Looking back at the massive, militarized mobilization in early 2020 — and the pretense of a chemical attack or bomb-drop scenario in New York City — it’s possible “COVID” initially referred to a 4-8 week period during which many countries were participating in a drill (e.g., Coordinated Overt Viral Invasion Drill), under the pretense of a ‘pandemic response’.

In this way, deaths that occurred (or were shown to have occurred) in the timeframe could be branded “COVID deaths” not because of the nature of the causes, but because of when and under what conditions they occurred. This could extend beyond the initial emergency period to weeks and months when democial protocols in hospitals, nursing homes, and/or emergency medical services.

This idea is aligned with the ‘kill box’ mechanism described by Katherine Watt. If Watt is correct that the U.S. Department of Defense and World Health Organization are in the midst of) a global, permanent campaign that targets the entire world population, then it’s easy to see how each wave of excess death could be carried out by the tools she identifies, i.e., informational control through propaganda and censorship; psychological tactics that promote fear and compliance; and the use of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) agents.

In that event, I could the letters stand for one more agents or instruments used in the campaign, with COVID being an umbrella term for means employed or blamed — e.g., Coronavirus, Chemical, Opioid, Oxygen, Virus, Vaccine, Ventilator, Versed (Midazolam), Influenza, Infection Deaths.

2. COVID: A new name for an ‘old’ disease?

If SARS-CoV-2 is a pre-existing, endogenous, or confected entity, it could be serving as a “cover” for a non-spreading disease that had already been observed or studied, remained undisclosed, and was not linked to a single pathogen or “virus.”

With this possibility, COVID could stand for ‘Covert Operation for Vaccine-Induced Disease’ or ‘Covert and Overt Viral Infectious Disease’ and refer to a condition resulting from the one-time or cumulative immunosuppressive effects of seasonal shots, which are (of course) developed in labs.

Watching and listening closely to things that prominent ‘Early Treatment’ figures, ‘COVID centrists,’ and veteran ‘vaccine skeptics’ have said and done lends support to this idea. Numerous examples could be cited; two suffice, for now.

Last year, as part of a debate, Pierre Kory recorded responses to questions I posed about his early 2020 experiences, in which he seemed to hint at a pre-existing disease, and which characterizes as ‘Long COVID’ and ‘Long Vax.’

The novelty of this pathogen is, I think, also equally best-evidenced in terms of the huge rates of long COVID, which is - although it’s a new name, it’s an old disease. It’s called MECFS from myalgic encephalitis chronic fatigue syndrome. The three pillars of that diagnosis is fatigue, post-exertion fatigue, and brain fog or cognitive deficits. I literally left Madison and I have a practice which treats nothing but Long COVID and Long Vax. Actually, Long Vax is far more common than Long COVID. But the Long COVIDs, I mean, they’re still equally - or almost equally - the vaccine injured are much sicker, generally on average, sicker than the Long COVIDs. But Long COVIDs are wicked. I mean, I have literally a practice full of them.

It’s hard to read these statements and not consider whether Pierre Kory and many other medical professionals with certain specialities and backgrounds were recruited into a militarized effort to hide problems with vaccines and help execute a simulation with real people under the cover of a ‘pandemic.’

This wouldn’t require ‘the recruits’ to have full cognizance of being so-used or leveraged, and would fit with the appearance of COVID as an operation involving the Department of Defense and armed forces of many countries.

Suzanne Humphries, co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, is a kidney specialist who had noticed that patients with emergency kidney failure were recently vaccinated. Humphries mentioned this on her recent Joe Rogan appearance but was more explicit in an April 2014 conversation on David Crowe’s The Infectious Myth podcast.

Renal failure in “COVID patients” in spring 2020 was a theme in reports from critical care doctors such as Pierre Kory and Paul Marek, and the focus of ‘wave 1’ studies like this one. Other conditions were too, but what makes renal failure interesting from the COVID as Operation and COVID as New Name for Old Disease perspectives is that it is relatively common in patients who are nearing the end of life and suspected to be a consequence of vaccination.

COVID as a vaccine-instigated condition blamed on a scapegoat sequence named SARS-CoV-2 would not mean the WHO was telling the truth with its announcement of a new disease, or its declaration of pandemic, because the agency’s claim is that “COVID-19’ is caused by a spreading or transmitting novel coronavirus.

COVID being a non-spreading disease that manifests mostly in the elderly and those with co-morbidities, resulting from or correlated with vaccination would support the hypothesis that the COVID event was, in part, a planned, intentional effort to hide and try to “fix”problems with seasonal shots or other medical treatments and experimentation.

Returning to the WHO's ICD-10 entry COVID-19, virus identified: it is possible that a reason for not naming SARS-CoV-2 explicitly could be that the WHO and other authorities have been aware of ‘the disease’ for years and cannot ‘pin’ it on a single virus.

Or, they need the flexibility to use co-incidental detection of other viral agents as causal of COVID. In other words, they can’t blame COVID on shots, so they blame it on ‘virus identified’ — much like I suspect was being done for years, and increasingly so, with influenza in the U.S.

Lab leak’ could be an intelligence-community ‘wink’ at, or allusion to, the concept of a “leaky” vaccine, with ‘Covid came from a lab’ being a double-entendre that secures plausible deniability, though still being entirely at-odds with public perception — and a mass deception.

Summary

So, to answer the headline question, yes, there are ways for SARS-CoV-2 and/or "COVID-19" to have exclusive "lab origins” — and have a biologically-unrelated relationship and beginnings.

The possibilities put forth are not the only options, of course, but would resolve certain tensions around ‘the origins debate’ and provide somewhat more satisfying answers to basic questions that still have not been fully addressed, let alone answered.

Even if the speculation about COVID-19 having hidden meanings is incorrect, the fact that ‘the disease’ is not anything like what public health propaganda claimed it was should be reason enough for anybody to entertain hypotheses that once would have seemed outlandish.

As long as the WHO and officials from member nations continue to avoid explaining exactly how their spreading pathogen got from a lab or cave or market to everywhere else, we should assume they pulled off a socio-political event and proceed with methods employed by social and political scientists (rather than those of the biological or epidemiological variety) to force confessions and expose the truth.

This page subject to updates and clarifications and should be regarded not as an absolute stance or theory but rather a qualitative examination of alternative ideas that “fit” with, yet do not entirely explain, “COVID Era” events and phenomena.

