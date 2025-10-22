Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Jessica Hockett
3h

This denial reminds me a bit of the one Cambridge issued for Norman Fenton's request.

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/academic-fear-mongering-update

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/a-good-example-of-why-the-covid-19

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/someone-is-sponsoring-an-entire-programme

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/only-we-can-save-the-world

Reply
Gilgamech
2h

FOIA is different in the UK and distress is a valid grounds.

I’m guessing the good doctor is not willing to join you in requesting the release of these records? That would certainly undermine the objections.

Reply
