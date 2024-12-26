Documenting my current position on the COVID shot, including on the question of whether the COVID Shot is a driver of excess mortality, with content adapted from a June 2024 thread on X, plus a few personal notes. Page subject to revisions/updates and corrections.

I believe the deployment of COVID shot was/is:

a crime against humanity and gross violation of fundamental rights and bodily integrity . There is no scientific or medical evidence of a coronavirus spreading suddenly from human to human, adding danger of severe illness or death and requiring special treatments or a dedicated injection.

injurious or fatal to millions of children & adults around the world and inherently risky to the mental and/or physical well-being of all who were injected with it.

morally/ethically wrong irrespective of other harms because it was rooted in lies about a new transmissible disease and what the shot was and could do or did do for recipients. All claims about necessity, safety, and efficacy were false.

illegally executed. Recognizing that experts in each nation or jurisdiction are in the best position to assess legality, I do not see how any recipient of the COVID shot in any country - irrespective of the recipient’s willingness - could have granted informed consent. Consent was not properly or sufficiently informed.

fueled by fear-based campaigns. I’m hard-pressed to conjure a reason an individual would have received the initial COVID injection or subsequent boosters that is not related to fear-inducing lies, propaganda, and mandates from government, health agencies, and related industries - be it fear of a getting or spreading a virus/illness, fear of not being able to do something or go somewhere, fear of losing a job/income, fear of being shamed not appearing virtuous, fear of losing relationships or social status, etc.

I am unpersuaded that the COVID shot is a primary driver of excess death, for the following reasons:

I do not trust the daily all-cause death curves of any country and suspect that some, if not many, are manipulated. Until a country substantiates the number of deaths it claims occurred on each day, regardless of cause, with basic publicly-accessible death records that include decedent name, date of death, place of death, and causes attributed, its data should be regarded as potentially distorted. It’s highly unlikely that the same countries who have lied about there being a global pandemic emergency - and played all manner of data games to hide myriad sins - are telling the truth about all-cause mortality. After spring 2020, the factors influencing health and mortality are too numerous, compounded, and cumulative to be disentangled. This is intentional and likely affords the government and pharmaceutical numerous protections (for the time being). As far as I know, no studies have attempted to account for other seasonal injections adults received in between or concurrent to the COVID shot, or for the cumulative effects of seasonal shots on the immune system - especially the systems of older adults. This is a critical error of omission, especially since the annual flu shot has enjoyed relatively low scrutiny and unwarranted benefit-of-the-doubt.

In my opinion, governing authorities and national/global agencies are relatively “fine” with COVID shot criticism & discussion at this point because

it directs attention away from the initial Democidal fraud event of 2020, including the WHO’s bogus pandemic declaration,

it leaves intact the claim that something was suddenly spreading from person to person;

it gives various officials & politicians an acceptable way to redeem themselves from their “COVID response” failures and hypocrisies without having to address tougher questions about whether there was a pandemic at all; and

Fait accompli. The COVID shot accomplished what it was supposed to accomplish.

Expanding a bit on the last point, I believe SARS-CoV-2 (whatever it is) and its corresponding shot were decoys, effectively, and themselves “countermeasures” for serious, ongoing, and compounding problems created by the flu shot and other vaccines and (possibly) fentanyl in the recreational and illicit drug supplies, and contaminated vaping agents.

This is not to say there weren’t other, broader, longstanding motives for “Operation COVID” on the part of one or more groups of people & sectors, including (but not limited to):

A general desire to on-ramp the mRNA platform (beyond trying to fix flu shot problems)

Infusing pharmaceutical and other industries/systems with cash

Return on Investment (ROI) for years of pandemic/bioterrorism preparedness

Culling the elderly and other sub-groups who draw from or are dependent on government programs

Achieving Digital ID/digital currency and biosurveillance goals

Trying to control the number of people on Earth

Hubristic and dangerous aspirations within philanthropic circles about disease eradication

I differ from other analysts regarding motive in that I believe there were real problems related to illness/disease, chronic conditions, and mortality within & across age groups before 2020 that the U.S. in particular was trying to hide & “solve” because those problems were largely the federal government’s fault. A staged global pandemic helped - and is still helping - shield government, its private partnerships, and other parties from significant liabilities.

I refrain from using the term ‘bioweapon’ to characterize the COVID shot for reasons I explained here:

Personal Notes