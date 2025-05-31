This is a republication of a timeline that is being continuously updated. (Previous version now unpublished. Old links will be fixed when found.)

The focus is on events related to the “finding” and naming of the coronavirus eventually called SARS-CoV-2 and disease called COVID-19. Timeline supports and extends content in The SARS-CoV-2 Name Game and Is there any possible way for SARS-CoV-2 and/or COVID-19 to have a lab origin? All articles related to “origins” can be found on this page.

Based on everything I’ve studied to date, I believe the pandemic was staged. There was no sudden-spreading coronavirus causative of a new disease in late 2019/early 2020, nor a pandemic by any definition ever proffered by the WHO.

December 20, 2019

Date of illness onset for 41-YO Wuhan male (Wuhan Man 1), reportedly, a worker at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market whose sequenced specimen is later used as the reference for “novel coronavirus”

December 26, 2019

Wuhan Man 1 admitted to Central Hospital of Wuhan, reporting a week-long history of fever, chest tightness, dry cough, dizziness, pain, and weakness.

December 29, 2019

Wuhan Man 1 transferred to ICU at Central Hospital.

Jinyintan Hospital, a specialized infectious disease treatment center in Wuhan, begins receiving patients in the suspected outbreak and receives six patients from the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine.

December 30, 2019

Wuhan Municipal Health Commission issues two emergency notices for internal circulation to local hospitals alerting them to patients with “unexplained pneumonia”. Several patients reportedly worked at Hunan Market.

December 31, 2019

WHO’s Country Office in China picks up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, China. Report says “27 cases have been found, 7 of which are serious, and the rest of the cases are stable.”

January 1, 2020

Wuhan Man 1 is transferred to Jinyintan Hospital.

WHO employees activate emergency systems. [Need primary source documentation of this occurring. A WHO January 2025 post on X says it happened.]

Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market closes.

January 3, 2020

Per a China CDC report, this is the date on which “the first complete genome of the novel β genus coronaviruses (2019-nCoVs) was identified in samples of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) from a patient from Wuhan by scientists of the National Institute of Viral Disease Control and Prevention (IVDC) through a combination of Sanger sequencing, Illumina sequencing , and nanopore sequencing .”

Per a WHO announcement two days later, the date by which a total of 44 patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology have been reported to WHO by the national authorities in China.

January 4, 2020

WHO tweets that China has reported a cluster of “pneumonia cases” (no deaths) in Wuhan, Hubei Province

January 5, 2020

WHO announces the agency’s China Country Office was informed of cases of pneumonia of unknown etiology (unknown cause) detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China.

Genetic sequence for “Wuhan seafood market pneumonia” virus isolate “Wuhan-Hu-1” submitted to the Department of Zoonoses, National Institute of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Beijing, China by Yong-Zhen Zhang of Fudan University, Shanghai.

January 7, 2020

Fan et al submit A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China to Nature. Paper calls virus Wuhan Human-1, WH Human-1, and WHCV.

January 9, 2020

WHO publishes comprehensive guidance for countries (updates Jan 10 thru 12)

January 10, 2020

WHO begins using “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.

Edward Holmes, University of Sydney, announces “collaborative” release of coronavirus genome for the Wuhan outbreak, deposit on GenBank, and pending release.

January 11, 2020

WHO issues breaking news: “WHO has received the genetic sequences for the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from the Chinese authorities. We expect them to be made publicly available as soon as possible.”

China reports first death from “the coronavirus”.

January 13, 2020

Corman-Drosten testing protocol released. (WHO later says: “…on 13 January, we brought together partners to publish the blueprint of the first SARS-CoV-2 laboratory test.”)

Note on page 1 explains which terms are used to refer to the viral agent being targeted for detection. No distinction between virus and disease is made. “Abbreviations and taxonomy related to the Wuhan virus are not used in any systematic way, i.e., there are multiple different designations and abbreviations for the “Wuhan virus” in this document. They all relate to the same viral agent. We use the term “SARS-related Coronavirus” to include the SARS virus as well as the clade of betacoronaviruses known to be associated with (mainly) rhinolophid bats across the Palearctic. The latest taxonomy classifies these viruses in a subgenus termed Sarbecovirus.”

Emails between Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak show both men referring to and expressing excitement over “WU-CoV” as a “highly variable SARS-like CoV.”

January 14, 2020

Fan et al sequence uploaded to GenBank.

January 20, 2020

“A high-level expert team of China's National Health Commission Monday confirmed people-to-people transmission of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and infection of medical staff. Zhong Nanshan, a renowned respiratory expert and head of the team, said two cases in Guangdong Province were confirmed to be people-to-people transmission. Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the outbreak of the new coronavirus can be reversed if measures are taken now.” (Source) [NEED TO KNOW OR HAVE DOCUMENTATION REGARDING THESE ‘TRANSMISSION’ CASES. Possibly those described in Chan et al, 2020]

January 21, 2020

January 22, 2020

Ron Fouchier Dutch virologist and gain-of-function fan, contacts Ralph Baric, former chair of the ICTV coronavirus study group and “urges him to start the process of coming up with a workable name sooner rather than later.”

Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR accepted by Eurosurveillance.

January 23, 2020

January 22 & 23: Meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) regarding the “outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019.”

Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR published in Eurosurveillance. (Editors later addressed ethics and scientific quality complaints about the paper, including the speed of acceptance.)

John Ziebuhr emails the ICTV Coronaviridae Study Group (CSG) to solicit their views on “the naming of the coronavirus causing the ongoing outbreak in Wuhan.” Since “things are moving fast” he says it would be good to get agreement on a name as soon as possible. Raoul Groot is the first to suggest SARS-CoV-2.

January 24, 2020

John Ziebuhr summarizes the outcome of the discussion thus far, presents options and overarching criteria, and calls for a vote. Following additional emails, Ziebuhr revokes the voting and calls for another round of discussion.

Ziebuhr announces the group has reached agreement on the name SARS-CoV-2, a recommended naming scheme for specific isolates (e.g., SARS-CoV 2/Human/2019/Wuhan_XYZ12345), and write a paper that “firmly establishes the phylogeny of SARS-CoV-2 and puts this virus in context to previously described viruses in that particular species and lineage.”

Ziebuhr also says he reached out to WHO but hasn’t received reply, possibly due to the “current emergency state in China.” He expects WHO will “not be keen on” a name that uses SARS.

January 30, 2020

WHO declares outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

WHO Situation Report recommends the interim names 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease and 2019-nCoV for “the disease causing the current outbreak” and “the virus” and say “the final decision on the official name of the virus will be made by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses” - despite the CSG being the group tasked with a naming decision that isn’t subject to the approval of ICTV as an organization.

January 31, 2020

WHO convenes emergency meeting of the WHO Family of International Classifications Network and Statistics Advisory Committee to create a specific International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) code for 2019-nCoV (U07.1, 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease) [Need document or announcement from meeting that confirms U07.1 was assigned this day and called 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease]

February 3, 2020

A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China (Fan et al) is published in Nature and says the virus has been referred to as ‘2019-nCoV’. Note added in proof reads: “Since this paper was accepted, the ICTV has designated the virus as SARS-CoV-2; in addition, the WHO has released the official name of the disease caused by this virus, which is COVID-19.”

February 5, 2020

CSG submits the manuscript “Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus: The species and its viruses – a statement of the Coronavirus Study Group“ to Nature Microbiology.

ICTV makes a statement distinguishing three names to be decided, and who is responsible for each one, and reports the status of the CSG’s work.

February 7, 2020

February 8, 2020

China National Health Commission (CNHC) announces the disease name "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" (NCP).

February 11, 2020

February 12, 2020

On February 11 or 12, ICTV updates a news page to say that the virus had been named in the CSG pre-print.

Discussions take place between CSG Members and WHO. (The discussions are referenced in John Ziebuhr’s and Christian Drosten’s 2/13/20 emails to the CSG. It’s not clear which WHO and CSG members but is implied that at least Ziebuhr, Drosten, and Haagman were there.)

Feb 13, 2020

Shi Zhengli emails Ralph Baric saying she & colleagues had a “fierce discussion” about the renaming of 2019-nCoV to SARS-CoV-2.

Attachment “A unique and unified name is needed for the novel coronavirus identified from Wuhan” signed by Zhengli, Shibo Jiang, Wenjie Tan, Yuelong Shu, & Deyin Guo affirms the species classification but argues that 2019-nCoV needs a unique name which avoids stigmatizing & insulting the people of Wuhan, confusion with SARS-1, and reflects the novel, evolving properties and disease manifestation distinct from SARS-1. They propose HARS-CoV (Human acute respiratory coronavirus) or TARS-CoV (Transmissible acute respiratory coronavirus) as possible names.

John Ziebuhr emails the CSG about Chinese scientists’ opposition to the name SARS-CoV-2 and tensions with the WHO. He insists the CSG’s decision is a purely a scientific judgement, not subject to political compromise, especially with respect to the academic/research arena.

Raoul Groot, Ben Neumann, & Christian Drosten affirm CSG’s decision to name the virus SARS-CoV-2. Drosten says WHO decision to use “the virus that causes COVID-19” stems from prioritizing “risk communication and inter-country sensitivities”.

Feb 14-15, 2020

Debate with Chinese over the name SARS-CoV-2 continues via email. John Ziebuhr represents the CSG and Deyin Guo (co-signatory of statement sent to R. Baric) the Chinese. Points of contention include whether SARS is appropriate in the name given prior association with a certain disease, congruence between virus name & the WHO’s disease name (COVID-19), and how distinct 2019-nCoV is.

Guo offers TARS-CoV as a virus name and proposes “trilateral negotiation on the naming issues” involving CSG, WHO, and “the Chinese side”. Ziebuhr says TARS could make a good alternative to COVID-19 as a disease name but insists SARS-CoV-2 is consistent with traditional nomenclature protocols accepted in the field.

Feb 18, 2020

Guo, Zhengli, & colleagues publicize their disagreement over the virus name in a letter to The Lancet: A distinct name is needed for the new coronavirus “On the basis of special clinical, virological, and epidemiological characteristics and the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus, to avoid the misleadingness and confusion, and to help scientists and the public with better communication, we, a group of virologists in China, suggest renaming SARS-CoV-2 as human coronavirus 2019 (HCoV-19). Such a name distinguishes the virus from SARS-CoV and keeps it consistent with the WHO name of the disease it causes, COVID-19.”

Feb 19, 2020

Feb 20, 2020

Earliest Internet Archive date for WHO page Naming the coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) and the virus that causes it .

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics announces that it will implement the new ICD-10-CM code U07.1 in October 2020 and issues interim guidance for coding case, hospitalizations, and deaths that leverage existing codes in the meantime. Virus referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) previously named 2019-nCoV.”

Feb 23, 2020

Maria Van Kerkhove (Head of Unit, WHO Emerging Diseases & Zoonoses, Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness) and Raymond Aylward (WHO Senior Advisor) refuse to use the name SARS-CoV-2 in a WHO-China Joint Mission Report due to China’s history with SARS.

Feb 28, 2020

Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) 16-24 February published. Final version uses “COVID-19 virus” and makes no mention of the virus name SARS-CoV-2. Footnote says, “In the Chinese version of this report, COVID-19 is referred to throughout as novel coronavirus pneumonia or NCP, the term by which COVID-19 is most widely known in the People’s Republic of China.” [Needed: Chinese version of the report]

March 2, 2020

CSG paper published in Nature Microbiology as a Consensus Statement.

Laboratory testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (‎COVID-19)‎ in suspected human cases: interim guidance names SARS-CoV-2: “Initially tentatively named 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the virus has now been named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee of Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) (2). This virus can cause the disease named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). WHO refers to the virus as COVID-19 virus in its current documentation.” [Emphasis added]

March 6, 2020

March 11, 2020

WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic. No specific virus name is used in the announcement or press conference.

March 16, 2020

United States federal government “15 Days to Slow the Spread” declaration, refers to the virus as “the coronavirus.”

American Hospital Association (AHA) requests Secretary of State Azar immediately implement unique ICD codes for COVID-19 disease, exposure to COVID-19 and screening for the virus. (Three days after President Trump declares a National Emergency and activates the Stafford Act on March 13.)

March 18, 2020

ICD-10-CM Coordination & Maintenance Committee formally adopts the World Health Organization’s emergency code for “the novel coronavirus COVID-19 (U07.1, U07.2), effective April 1, 2020.

CDC announces new diagnosis code, U07.1, COVID-19, will take effect April 1, 2020, rather than in October 2020. Virus name is misstated: “On February 11, 2020, the WHO announced the official name of the virus: COVID-19.”

March 19, 2020

UK Health Security Agency announces, “COVID-19 is no longer considered to be an HCID in the UK. There are many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs."

Death peak in Bergamo, Italy mass casualty event.

March 20, 2020

WHO’s Global Surveillance for COVID-19 Caused by Human Infection with COVID-19 Virus uses the terms COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 disease, and COVID-19 infection. A confirmed case is “A person with laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms.”

April 1, 2020

U07.1 (COVID-19, virus identified) and U07.2 (COVID-19, virus not identified) take effect. CDC guidance published in ICD-10-CM Official Coding and Reporting Guidelines. Refers to “COVID-19 Infections (Infections due to SARS-CoV-2)”

April 7, 2020

Death peak in the New York City mass casualty event.

April 16 & 20, 2020