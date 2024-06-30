Illinois K12 COVID Policy

Jessica Hockett
Jun 30, 2024
Share

Articles related to the implementation and effects of COVID Policy in Illinois K-12 schools.

A teen from a public high school in Wheaton, Illinois, pleaded with his school board to do something about social isolation. “I miss seeing others’ faces, and shudder to imagine that my fellow classmates might be as lonely as I am.”

"My fellow classmates might be as lonely as I am"

"My fellow classmates might be as lonely as I am"

Jessica Hockett
·
November 13, 2021
Read full story

In some high schools, parents from 145 school districts filing a lawsuit against the illegal school mask mandate in September 2021, was a apparently an invitation to enforce and justify compelling masking with even more gusto. Some especially mind-boggling examples comprise this “Wall of Shame.”

The Madness of Mask-Enforcement in Illinois High Schools

The Madness of Mask-Enforcement in Illinois High Schools

Jessica Hockett
·
November 22, 2021
Read full story

The ultimately-victorious lawsuit smartly identified that the Illinois communicable disease code defines as a mask as a form of modified quarantine subject to health department order and due process. I agreed and also argued it was a violation of religious liberty, as well as of who has authority to dictate school dress code (Hint: Not Governor Pritzker.)

Can J.B. Pritzker Dictate School Dress Code?

Can J.B. Pritzker Dictate School Dress Code?

Jessica Hockett
·
November 30, 2021
Read full story

Illegal & unethical “COVID” practices weaponized and degraded school nurses. Two emails are illustrative of the insanity.

Save the School Nurse

Save the School Nurse

Jessica Hockett
·
December 15, 2021
Read full story

It’s hard to listen to this passionate and heartbreaking in-person plea from sophomore Alyssa Casey to her school board without tearing up. “I only have two minutes, but I could talk for hours about everything wrong with the way children are being treated. This is abuse. For two years with no end.”

"Endless broken promises"

"Endless broken promises"

Jessica Hockett
·
February 1, 2022
Read full story

Many Illinois school districts took advantage of Judge Raylene Grischow’s temporary restraining order on February 4, 2022 and instantly made masks optional. Others, like Naperville 203, dug in - even when teachers like this one begged the Board to stop. “I am begging you to please stop this madness and allow for choice in masking. Your choice in continuing this policy is causing teachers, students and this community to break.”

"Please Stop This Madness"

"Please Stop This Madness"

Jessica Hockett
·
February 10, 2022
Read full story

Incredibly, even after the illegal mask mandate was lifted, the lawbreaking continued with exposure quarantines. The two anonymized examples here were both real students and events - both in the Chicago area (far north suburbs and North Shore, respectively).

The Accusation of Exposure

The Accusation of Exposure

Jessica Hockett
·
May 12, 2022
Read full story

Another example of anti-child policies that persisted at the end of the 2021-2022 school year in suburban Chicagoland.

It's Still Happening

It's Still Happening

Jessica Hockett
·
May 17, 2022
Read full story

The cause of death called “COVID-19” - whatever it is/was - did not increase the respiratory mortality burden for kids & teens. This was well-established even in early 2020 and became more obvious over time (with the CDC continually fudging data about the risks posed to children). What did increase were the non-natural causes of deaths that typically lead teen deaths in any year.

U.S. Middle & High School Teen Mortality, 2008-2021: Homicides & Overdoses versus Respiratory Diseases

U.S. Middle & High School Teen Mortality, 2008-2021: Homicides & Overdoses versus Respiratory Diseases

Jessica Hockett
·
June 14, 2022
Read full story

Dr. Todd Porter, a pediatrician from Quincy, Illinois, wrote a thoughtful and compelling op-ed in July 2022, urging county health departments and school districts to reject the state's interim COVID-19 guidance for schools. “It is time for parents and all medical clinics to stop routine testing for the mere purpose of chasing COVID-19 case counts. Instead, all children who are fever free for 24 hours and feeling well enough to attend school, childcare, or extracurriculars should be allowed to return as before regardless of etiology of infection.”

Illinois Pediatrician: "We Owe It to Our Children to Restore Normalcy"

Illinois Pediatrician: "We Owe It to Our Children to Restore Normalcy"

Jessica Hockett
·
July 20, 2022
Read full story

To date, Superintendent Jonathan Tallman is the only school leader (public or private) in the U.S. that I’m aware of who publicly apologized to parents. “I’m sorry that we forced your child to wear a mask, and excluded your healthy child from school if he/she was a close contact.” A good model for others to follow.

A Humble Apology

A Humble Apology

Jessica Hockett
·
August 15, 2022
Read full story

Version of this page, with more context and mentions of a few of the many Illinois moms who fought for sanity.

Memory Lane: Posts that Captured the Effects of K12 School Policies on Kids & Staff in Illinois

Memory Lane: Posts that Captured the Effects of K12 School Policies on Kids & Staff in Illinois

Jessica Hockett
·
Jun 28
Read full story