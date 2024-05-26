Wood House 76
"It is Challenging to Determine the Relationship Between a SARS-CoV-2 Infection and the Reason Someone was Hospitalized or Passed Away"
A look back at my emails with a CDC MD/PhD about an early surveillance report on "vaccine breakthrough infections"
17 hrs ago
•
Jessica Hockett
43
Chicago's Dastardly Definitions and Disappearing Data During the "Delta" Wave
A Windy City example of the kinds of "vaxed/unvaxed" data shenanigans that were used in many places around the world
May 24
•
Jessica Hockett
51
Peter McCullough Is a Pandemicist AND an Example of What the Dual-Sided Government Operation Wanted Americans to Hear in 2020
I agree with Jonathan Engler that Peter McCullough is a “Next Pandemicist.” I’ll take it further: Peter McCullough is one of many 2020+ Pandemicists who…
May 23
•
Jessica Hockett
68
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Data Fails to Substantiate the New York City Death Spike
I still don't see the number of dead people I should be seeing.
May 20
•
Jessica Hockett
45
FDNY Suddenly Closes My FOIL Request for Ambulance Transfer Data
I've appealed the decision.
May 16
•
Jessica Hockett
57
"The CDC Does Not Maintain Complete Death Certificate Collections"
A good reminder about where U.S. deaths are documented and the records kept - plus some basic facts about how death recording works in America.
May 16
•
Jessica Hockett
43
There Is Simply No Way New York City Hospitals Handled ~15K+ Extra Inpatient Deaths in Eleven Weeks; NYC OCME is Not Handling My FOI Request…
Reiterating the audacity of what is being claimed and sharing my outstanding FOI request to the NYC medical examiner's office.
May 14
•
Jessica Hockett
68
Daily Deaths (All Causes) in New York City Public Hospitals, Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2020
I’m finally sharing all-cause death data I obtained from NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation (HHC), the agency which operates the city’s eleven public…
May 13
•
Jessica Hockett
67
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|feature length highlights reel
A 15 minute compilation of harrowing Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies with lawyers and families. Period covered from October 2023 till May 2024.
Published on biologyphenom’s Substack
•
May 13
UPDATE: Still Attempting to Resolve NYC Hospital Data Discrepancy - Email to Austin Parish & John Ioannidis
This is an update on my attempts to resolve a discrepancy involving COVID death data for New York City’s public hospital system. I reached out to Dr…
May 11
•
Jessica Hockett
45
Speaking to Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg about the New York City Spring 2020 Event
Session 203 of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee
May 10
•
Jessica Hockett
28
Denis Rancourt on the NYC Spring 2020 Event
Follower Robert W asked me today how what I am saying about all-cause death curves in New York City & elsewhere relates to Denis Rancourt’s conclusions…
May 9
•
Jessica Hockett
65
