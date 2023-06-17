New York City Spring 2020 Inquiry

Jessica Hockett
Jun 17, 2023
1
Share

aerial photography of city buildings

I’ve been bothered by New York City’s mass-casualty event of spring 2020 for a long time.

The numbers never made sense. They still don’t make sense.

After being suspended from Twitter in July 2022, I took up the hobby of delving more deeply into what happened. I had no real theories - just a lot of questions.

I subscribed to “the Nursing Home Policy,” “Ventilators,” and “People obeying orders to Stay Home, Save Lives!” as primary explanations for the event — until I tried to gather & match relevant data to those and other narratives.

Through FOI requests, conversations with New Yorkers, accounts from doctors and nurses, reviewing contemporaneous news reports, orders issued, numerous other primary & secondary sources, and ad hoc collaborations with inquiry-minded people (like colleagues in PANDA), I’m scratching the surface of what did (and didn’t) happen.

I’m mindful of - and grateful for! - Woodhouse 76 readers, but I confess that some of my Substack posts (and Twitter threads) are more me writing to me than me writing to an audience. I walk through questions and datasets in a way that chronicles my thinking process at the time, often without real regard for telling a “story” or accounting for what readers don’t know.

This event will be no doubt chronicled and interpreted by historians in many different ways. To the extent that I can contribute in small ways to that inevitable corpus, I’m humbled and thankful. If it ends up being only for alleviating the itches in my own brain and passing on lessons to my own children, that’s fine too.

Some of what I post here (and on Twitter) is akin to memo-writing used in grounded theory (Strauss & Corbin , 1998; Charmaz, 2006). It’s not “formal” research; however, I do tend to use some of techniques and ways of thinking I acquired through schooling and professional endeavors.

I’m far from finished — and know that I won’t arrive at THE answers.

I’m taking this inquiry seriously for as long as my interest, circumstances, and God allow.

An Early "Um-Can-We-Talk-About-NYC?" Tweet From Me

Jessica Hockett
·
May 8
An Early "Um-Can-We-Talk-About-NYC?" Tweet From Me

Something I appreciate about Twitter/X is its function as a diary. I often search my old tweets to see what I was thinking about a specific topic, issue, or question during the peak of the Global Human Rights Heist, or to check data I captured. I consider a July 8, 2021 tweet one of my earliest “Um-Can-We-Talk-About-NYC?” posts. I graphed

Read full story

Start Spreading the News

Jessica Hockett
·
September 6, 2022
Start Spreading the News

So…covid-19 was nowhere in the NYC emergency medical services (EMS) data*, until it was *everywhere*, all at once, simultaneous to the lockdown announcement? 🤔 Fascinating. To clarify, this is phone call data. Phone calls placed to Emergency Medical Services.

Read full story

Where Was Covid?

Jessica Hockett
·
September 19, 2022
Where Was Covid?

There’s oodles of talk about whether SARS-CoV-2 was leaked from a lab or a was product of nature. As provocative as that line of inquiry is, I’m more interested in a related question: When did SARS-CoV-2 begin to circulate in the U.S.? I’ve looked for possible answers in mortality data - especially for New York City,

Read full story

Reconcilable Differences?

Jessica Hockett
·
September 23, 2022
Reconcilable Differences?

You’ve probably heard about the New York nursing home scandal. Short version: Governor Andrew Cuomo killed a whole bunch of people by sending covid-positive patients into nursing homes. He then tried to cover up the total number of residents who died from covid by excluding from public announcement the number that died in hospitals.

Read full story

April Was the Cruelest Month

Jessica Hockett
·
October 7, 2022
April Was the Cruelest Month

T.S. Eliot, author of “The Wasteland,” the first line of which is “April is the cruellest month"

Read full story

New York City ER Visits Plummeted in Spring 2020

Jessica Hockett
·
October 11, 2022
New York City ER Visits Plummeted in Spring 2020

Repeat after me: New York City’s emergency rooms were not overwhelmed by visits in spring 2020. In fact, they were busier during the 2017-2018 flu season than they were at any point between lockdown orders and January 2022’s *omicron surge*. Data from the New York City Department of Health & Hygiene, provided via FOIA request, tell a different story fro…

Read full story

More Data & Questions about Spring 2020 Covid in New York City Hospitals

November 4, 2022
More Data & Questions about Spring 2020 Covid in New York City Hospitals

Note: My original post said “six” observations, when there were five.

Read full story

Responding to Critiques of My Observations about NYC

Jessica Hockett
·
November 17, 2022
Responding to Critiques of My Observations about NYC

After Brownstone Institute republished my last article on New York City emergency department data, friends made me aware of some pushback from a hospitalist on Twitter. Addressing criticism on every platform is not a wise use of time, but enough of my fellow “Team Reality” colleagues engaged the thread to motivate me to respond.

Read full story

NYC's Hospital System Never Reached Full Capacity in Spring 2020

Jessica Hockett
·
November 29, 2022
NYC's Hospital System Never Reached Full Capacity in Spring 2020

We know New York City hospitals experienced a dramatic drop in visits to emergency departments in spring 2020. What about inpatient census? Was the system ever out of beds or bursting at the seams? How many patients were placed on ventilators? Did most have covid?

Read full story

An Abandoned Public New York City Dataset Shows Early January 2020 Cases

Jessica Hockett
·
February 21, 2023
An Abandoned Public New York City Dataset Shows Early January 2020 Cases

A public dataset in New York City Open Data shows that specimen taken from New Yorkers in early January 2020 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The file, named “COVID-19 Outcomes by Testing Cohorts: Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths”, was launched by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) on April 28, 2020, and reports “outcomes (confirme…

Read full story

The NYC Nursing Home Narrative, Part 1: How Many New York City Nursing Home Residents Died in Spring 2020?

Jessica Hockett
·
March 7, 2023
The NYC Nursing Home Narrative, Part 1: How Many New York City Nursing Home Residents Died in Spring 2020?

One explanation I keep hearing for the New York City’s staggering spring 2020 (graphed above) is, “Cuomo sent covid+ hospital patients into nursing homes and killed everyone.” Unfortunately, this claim isn’t as well-substantiated as people believe it is. In truth, despite scads of media attention and Cuomo’s resignation, we

Read full story

Twitter Thread: Occupancy Data for New York's Covid "Epicenter" Hospital Contradicts Perception

Jessica Hockett
·
April 6, 2023
Twitter Thread: Occupancy Data for New York's Covid "Epicenter" Hospital Contradicts Perception

Earlier this week, I posted a thread with data I received from New York City Health + Hospitals for Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens that contradict impressions given about how full the hospital was during the initial weeks of stay-home orders. Elmhurst is a public hospital, repeatedly characterized as New York’s covid-19 “epicenter.” It was

Read full story

The "Covid Death" Reckoning

Jessica Hockett
·
April 18, 2023
The "Covid Death" Reckoning

We hunt the cause of ruin, add, Subtract, and put ourselves in pawn; For all our scratching on the pad, We cannot trace the error down. —From “The Reckoning” by Theodore Roetke

Read full story

A Very Long Open Letter to Will Jones of The Daily Sceptic Regarding Ventilator and Iatrogenic Deaths in New York City

Jessica Hockett
·
June 2, 2023
A Very Long Open Letter to Will Jones of The Daily Sceptic Regarding Ventilator and Iatrogenic Deaths in New York City

This is a letter I sent last night to Will Jones of The Daily Sceptic, regarding his article on the extent to which overzealous ventilator use in New York City during the spring of 2020 could have contributed to the city’s mass casualty event. Figures and tables are accessible in a PDF at the end of the letter. I have posted those in a

Read full story

Me & JJ Couey

Jessica Hockett
·
July 29, 2023
Me & JJ Couey

I was honored this morning to be a guest on JJ Couey’s Gigaohm Biological broadcast. After chatting about schools & Covid - including the University of Illinois’ unethical saliva-test program - we dove into New York City’s spring 2020 mass casualty event.

Read full story

COVID Death Discrepancy for NYC Public Hospitals

Jessica Hockett
·
September 7, 2023
COVID Death Discrepancy for NYC Public Hospitals

A discrepancy between sources that report COVID-19 deaths in New York City’s public hospitals in spring 2020 raises questions about whether the mass casualty event experienced by America’s largest city began sooner than officials have disclosed. The two sources - a study on early intubation COVID-19 patients and the other a public dataset published by N…

Read full story

Where Is the Proof that Over 37,000 People Died in New York City in 11 Weeks?

Jessica Hockett
·
September 8, 2023
Where Is the Proof that Over 37,000 People Died in New York City in 11 Weeks?

See this? It’s INSANE. It’s 37,469 New Yorkers dying in two and a half months — a mortality increase equivalent to almost more than eight 9/11 events. A ridiculous 20,000 deaths list COVID-19 as underlying cause, including a suspiciously high number of

Read full story

New York is Hiding Crucial Hospital Data From Spring 2020 and Ignoring Questions about Discrepancies for an "Epicenter" Hospital

Jessica Hockett
·
September 13, 2023
New York is Hiding Crucial Hospital Data From Spring 2020 and Ignoring Questions about Discrepancies for an "Epicenter" Hospital

The NYS Department of Health is hiding crucial hospital data from spring 2020 that would help confirm whether New York City was overrun with patients, like media and officials claimed they were. The agency is also ignoring my questions about why their occupancy data for Elmhurst Hospital doesn’t match data I obtained from the healthcare system that manag…

Read full story

"You Pick the 26,000 People Who Are Going to Die!"

Jessica Hockett
·
September 20, 2023
"You Pick the 26,000 People Who Are Going to Die!"

Did Andrew Cuomo correctly predict how many New York City residents would die in the spring 2020 mass casualty event? Sure seems like it. In a March 24, 2020 press conference, the former Governor of New York reacted derisively to a federal agency’s promise to send 400 ventilators to battle COVID-19:

Read full story

A Spectacular Commitment to Spectacular Lies

Jessica Hockett
·
September 22, 2023
A Spectacular Commitment to Spectacular Lies

I posted a thread this morning on the platform-formerly-known-as-Twitter that I want to document here too, as an example of what Jonathan Coeuy calls “a spectacular commitment to lies.” I’ll take it further and be more specific: The federal government has definitely made a spectacular commitment to spectacular lies in the matter of New York City’s 2020 …

Read full story

New York City Spring 2020: Emergency Department/ Outpatient Deaths & Cuomo's Nursing Home Policy, Part 1.5

Jessica Hockett
·
September 25, 2023
New York City Spring 2020: Emergency Department/ Outpatient Deaths & Cuomo's Nursing Home Policy, Part 1.5

Note: This post draws content from Twitter threads I wrote today and yesterday. The Nursing Home section is a follow up to a “Part 1” I wrote in May. Comments welcome here or on Twitter. Emergency Department/Outpatient Deaths: Did a Bomb Go Off? Reminder: New York City Emergency Department visits did

Read full story

We Still Don’t Know How Many People in New York City Were Killed by Ventilators

Jessica Hockett
·
September 29, 2023
We Still Don’t Know How Many People in New York City Were Killed by Ventilators

Photo cred Medical_Nemesis How much of New York City’s spring 2020 death toll can be blamed on ventilators — really? We STILL DON’T KNOW. As far as I can tell, there’s no public data showing what daily ventilator capacity in NYC actually was, how many individual patients were placed on the machines, or how many deaths there were among ventilated patients…

Read full story

Wait, Did This Really Happen in New York City Hospitals?

Jessica Hockett
·
October 6, 2023
Wait, Did This Really Happen in New York City Hospitals?

The key claim that state and federal data are making about what happened in New York City hospitals in spring 2020, in real-time, is hard to believe. Consider: New York City hospitals have a normal systemwide capacity of 20,000 beds. State data show peak occupancy of 20,009 patients on April 12, 2020, just shy of a month following the “15 Days to Slow the …

Read full story

Three Cities, Same Virus?

Jessica Hockett
·
October 13, 2023
Three Cities, Same Virus?

This is a re-posting of some of the content I posted yesterday but pulled due to technical issues. I re-recorded and hope this attempt works better. My video presentation skills are novice-level; I appreciate your tolerance and grace as I experiment with the medium! You can also skip the video and read the same ideas as prose (which I wrote

Read full story

Eight Reasons to Doubt New York City's 2020 Mortality

Jessica Hockett
·
November 1, 2023
Eight Reasons to Doubt New York City's 2020 Mortality

Today, PANDA published “Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?” by Thomas Verduyn, Me, Jonathan Engler, Todd Kenyon, and Martin Neil. (Access via PANDA website or Substack.) We give eight reasons to doubt what official data say about the city’s spring 2020 mass casualty event.

Read full story

Why Did the New York City Medical Examiner Process 11,000 Deaths in Three Days?

Jessica Hockett
·
November 15, 2023
Why Did the New York City Medical Examiner Process 11,000 Deaths in Three Days?

The New York City Office of the Medical Examiner (OCME) processed over 11,000 deaths in three days straight during the city’s spring 2020 mass casualty event — and hasn’t issued a report that explains why or how that magnitude of processing occurred.

Read full story

We Think the NYC 2020 Death All-Cause Death Curve May Be False: Interview with Naomi Wolf on Daily Clout

Jessica Hockett
·
November 17, 2023
We Think the NYC 2020 Death All-Cause Death Curve May Be False: Interview with Naomi Wolf on Daily Clout

Naomi Wolf interviewed me and Jonathan Engler this week on the Daily Clout podcast about our recent PANDA article “Does New York City 2020 Data Make Any Sense?” (republished on Daily Clout, Brownstone Institute, and the PANDA Substack). Daily Clout chose the title

Read full story

UPDATE: New York City Public Hospital Agency Refuses to Release 2017-2019 Death Data

Jessica Hockett
·
November 27, 2023
UPDATE: New York City Public Hospital Agency Refuses to Release 2017-2019 Death Data

The entity that manages New York City’s public hospitals refuses to release the 2017-2019 death data I requested via freedom of information request. After a six-month delay, NYC Health + Hospital Corporation (H+H) finally responded to my May 9th, 2023 “ask” for the number of daily deaths occurring at each HHC hospital, from January 1, 2017 - December 31,…

Read full story

YouTube Pulls Video of Me & Mark Kulacz Talking About New York City's Mass Casualty Event on Housatonic Live

Jessica Hockett
·
December 1, 2023
YouTube Pulls Video of Me & Mark Kulacz Talking About New York City's Mass Casualty Event on Housatonic Live

Happy First Friday of December 2023! It’s been almost a year since my Twitter restoration and I’ve now poked the YouTube bear. Last night, the platform pulled a video of Mark Kulacz & me talking about New York City’s mass casualty event, shortly after the live premiere.

Read full story

New York COVID-19 Hospital Frontline: The Silent Witness

Jessica Hockett, Martin Neil, and Jonathan Engler
·
December 14, 2023
New York COVID-19 Hospital Frontline: The Silent Witness

March 2020 heralded a new heroic figure: the doctor or nurse working on the hospital ‘frontlines’, battling a novel, untreatable and deadly coronavirus. Nowhere did this archetype emerge more suddenly and more prominently than in New York City, the so-called “epicenter” of sudden disease spread in the United States.

Read full story

Pierre Kory’s New York Story

Jessica Hockett
·
Jan 22
Pierre Kory’s New York Story

In recent weeks, Martin Neil Jonathan Engler & I have engaged in debate withPierre Kory, MD, MPA regarding characteristics and manifestations of COVID-19. Despite being a relatively prominent American figure in the COVID Era, Dr. Kory is not someone I recall being familiar or engaging with on Twitter before 2023. After my suspended account was

Read full story

The Fire Department of New York City is Taking Far Too Long to Respond to My FOIL Request for Ambulance Data

Jessica Hockett
·
Jan 28
The Fire Department of New York City is Taking Far Too Long to Respond to My FOIL Request for Ambulance Data

I’ve had good success overall in obtaining public records related to my inquiry of New York City’s mass casualty event of spring 2020. Agencies have largely complied in a timely and agreeable manner to the many Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests I’ve submitted since 2022. My request to the public hospital agency for death data - which I wrote a…

Read full story

"At This Time, We Cannot Provide This"

Jessica Hockett
·
Feb 8
"At This Time, We Cannot Provide This"

The Chief Medical Officer of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has declined my request for data in a study on 911 calls and ambulances dispatches published in 2020. I emailed Dr David Prezant, FDNY CMO and lead/corresponding author on System impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York City’s emergency medical services

Read full story

TRANSCRIPT: Pierre Kory's Video Responses to My Questions About His Spring 2020 COVID-19 Experience

Jessica Hockett
·
Feb 15
TRANSCRIPT: Pierre Kory's Video Responses to My Questions About His Spring 2020 COVID-19 Experience

I transcribed the three videos Dr. Pierre Kory sent me in response to observations I made & questions I posed about his spring 2020 experiences with COVID-19 in Madison, Wisconsin, and New York City. I used quotation marks to denote Dr. Kory reading from what I asked him. The topics

Read full story

UPDATE: New York City Fire Department Finally Responds to 11-Month-Old Freedom of Information Law Request

Jessica Hockett
·
Feb 21
UPDATE: New York City Fire Department Finally Responds to 11-Month-Old Freedom of Information Law Request

Ten days after speaking to a Fire Department of New York City public records officer about an 11-month-old data request, I finally received (what I consider) an acceptable interim response. Last March, I had asked FDNY for the number of ambulance transports to hospitals from nursing homes, hotels, police stations, and jails during the first five months o…

Read full story

Talking About the New York City 2020 Death Spike with Leslie Manookian on the Health Freedom Defense Fund Podcast

Jessica Hockett
·
Feb 26
Talking About the New York City 2020 Death Spike with Leslie Manookian on the Health Freedom Defense Fund Podcast

I was honored last week to be Leslie Manookian’s guest on the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) podcast Conversations on Health Freedom. We walked through the specious official data for New York City’s 2020 death spike from an article that PANDA colleagues and I published last year.

Read full story

Did Strategic Chemical Poisoning & Orders to EMS Trigger New York City's Spring 2020 Home Death Event?

Jessica Hockett
·
Mar 11
Did Strategic Chemical Poisoning & Orders to EMS Trigger New York City's Spring 2020 Home Death Event?

I spoke with Mark Kulacz, archivist & host of Housatonic Live about disturbing data related to New York City’s spring 2020 home death event, which I believe could point to a strategic chemical poisoning event involving drugs. Whatever the truth is, Americans need deserve answers about what happened the city that took center stage in The Pandemic Kick-Of…

Read full story

New York City Says It Experienced the Equivalent of Eight World Trade Center Disasters in 46 Days

Jessica Hockett
·
Mar 19
New York City Says It Experienced the Equivalent of Eight World Trade Center Disasters in 46 Days

Following “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” New York City claims it experienced the death equivalent of eight World Trade Center disasters in 46 days - in addition to the “normal” number of deaths. The graph below shows the raw-number increase above the same days in 2019.

Read full story

The Allegory of the Damaged Ship

Jessica Hockett
·
Mar 30
The Allegory of the Damaged Ship

There once was a damaged ship on the ocean--nearly irreparable and far from home, but not in danger of sinking immediately. She had weeks, if not months of nautical miles left in her. Then, without warning, a plane swooped in and dropped a bomb in on the ship. The blaze consumed her and she sank.

Read full story

"An Incalculable Loss": Revisiting The New York Times List of Coronavirus Dead

Jessica Hockett
·
Apr 3
"An Incalculable Loss": Revisiting The New York Times List of Coronavirus Dead

On May 24, 2020, The New York Times published a dramatic, visually-arresting front page proclaiming U.S. DEATHS NEAR 100,000, AN INCALCULABLE LOSS and followed by names of dead Americans who were reportedly felled by a novel coronavirus. One thousand names, to be exact, of people from 46 states and Puerto Rico who had died between February through mid-M…

Read full story

The F Word

Jessica Hockett
·
Apr 15
The F Word

Last year, PANDA colleagues & I questioned the veracity of New York City’s 2020 all-cause death curve and gave eight reasons for suspecting it might be false. We said the data “is incongruent with itself” but made no claims to being able to prove the numbers incorrect, nor did we assert that fraud took place.

Read full story

Harvey Risch on the Question of What Happened in New York City in Spring 2020

Jessica Hockett
·
Apr 27
Harvey Risch on the Question of What Happened in New York City in Spring 2020

I think it’s worthwhile to document what some well-known people who weren’t “on the ground” in New York City during the spring 2020 death spike event are saying about it now. Toward that end, I’m sharing a segment of a recent episode of The Tom Woods Show

Read full story

New York - It was Widespread Well Before Anyone Noticed (by Jonathan Engler)

Jonathan’s Substack
New York - it was widespread well before anyone noticed.
Jessica Hockett Martin Neil and I have written a lot about the paucity of evidence for the official pandemic narrative. One of the most important aspects of our argument is that which is summarised by this comment of mine (click on the picture for the actual link to the comment…
Read more
22 days ago · 37 likes · 26 comments · Jonathan Engler

Responding to Meryl Nass's Claims About the New York City Event and "COVID"

Jessica Hockett
·
May 1
Responding to Meryl Nass's Claims About the New York City Event and "COVID"

Meryl Nass published the following article today: I replied in the comments and am also posting my response below, with additional linked content.

Read full story

Colleen Smith and Pierre Kory Saw Younger Adults Very Sick With "COVID" in New York City. Why?

Jessica Hockett
·
May 3
Colleen Smith and Pierre Kory Saw Younger Adults Very Sick With "COVID" in New York City. Why?

Source: People Are Dying: 72 Hours Inside a NYC Hospital Battling Coronavirus Source: https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/transcript-pierre-korys-video-responses

Read full story

Denis Rancourt on the NYC Spring 2020 Event

Jessica Hockett
·
May 9
Denis Rancourt on the NYC Spring 2020 Event

Follower Robert W asked me today how what I am saying about all-cause death curves in New York City & elsewhere relates to Denis Rancourt’s conclusions. (You can view that dialogue in Notes.) I was not familiar Dr. Rancourt (as a person or as a researcher) or his work until mid-2023, but his June 2020 paper

Read full story

Speaking to Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg about the New York City Spring 2020 Event

Jessica Hockett
·
May 10
Speaking to Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg about the New York City Spring 2020 Event

Earlier this week (May 2,2024 ), I spoke to Viviane Fischer & Wolfgang Wodarg during a session of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee about my research into the New York City spring 2020 event. My testimony begins at 1 hour 18 minutes and ends at 2 hours 45 minutes.

Read full story

UPDATE: Still Attempting to Resolve NYC Hospital Data Discrepancy - Email to Austin Parish & John Ioannidis

Jessica Hockett
·
May 11
UPDATE: Still Attempting to Resolve NYC Hospital Data Discrepancy - Email to Austin Parish & John Ioannidis

This is an update on my attempts to resolve a discrepancy involving COVID death data for New York City’s public hospital system. I reached out to Dr. Austin Parish (the lead author of the study described in my September 7, 2023 article) again this week with all-cause death data I obtained via public records request. I copied Dr. John Ioannidis in his cap…

Read full story

There Is Simply No Way New York City Hospitals Handled ~15K+ Extra Inpatient Deaths in Eleven Weeks; NYC OCME is Not Handling My FOI Request in a Timely Manner

Jessica Hockett
·
May 14
There Is Simply No Way New York City Hospitals Handled ~15K+ Extra Inpatient Deaths in Eleven Weeks; NYC OCME is Not Handling My FOI Request in a Timely Manner

The post is inspired by ongoing conversations with my friend Steve Lucie, a fifth-generation farmer in central Illinois. Steve & I don’t see eye-to-eye on every COVID issue, but we are in complete agreement about this much: There is simply no way New York City hospitals handled ~15K+ extra inpatient deaths in eleven weeks.

Read full story

FDNY Suddenly Closes My FOIL Request for Ambulance Transfer Data

Jessica Hockett
·
May 16
FDNY Suddenly Closes My FOIL Request for Ambulance Transfer Data

The 14-month saga of trying to get ambulance transfer data from the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) came to an abrupt a few weeks ago when I was told the data I seek are already in the NYC Open Data Portal. I appealed the decision today. The text of my appeal (copied below) summarizes the sequence of events; readers can also review the first two …

Read full story

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Data Fails to Substantiate the New York City Death Spike

Jessica Hockett
·
May 20
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Data Fails to Substantiate the New York City Death Spike

Various Twitter conversations last year inspired me to think about how data from the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program might help corroborate the New York City’s spring 2020 death spike. The program was created in March 2021 to provide financial assistance up to $9,000 for qualified expenses incurred in the burial or cremation of someone whose dea…

Read full story